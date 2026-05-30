Family concerned as police search for missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE — A 38-year-old man has been missing for a week, and detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for help locating him.

Police say Carlos Enrique Leon Aristoteles has been going through life and mental health issues recently. He was last seen on May 23 around the 5600 Farm Pond Lane.

His family and friends say they are extremely concerned about his safety and wellbeing.

Aristoteles is 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Aristoteles’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

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