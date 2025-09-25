Family demands justice after father of five killed in Brooklyn Lounge shooting

CHARLOTTE — Family members of 26-year-old Steven Wheeler are seeking justice after he was shot and killed at a nightclub in Uptown over the weekend.

Steven Wheeler, a father of five, was at the Brooklyn Lounge early Sunday morning when police say two groups exchanged gunfire, resulting in his death at the scene.

“What have I ever done in this life to deserve this?” said Dawn Wheeler, Steven’s mother, as she copes with the senseless murder of her son.

Dawn Wheeler expressed concerns about the nightclub’s security, questioning whether patrons are allowed to enter with guns and if there are adequate safety measures in place.

“Are they allowed to come up in there with guns? Is anybody searched? Are there cameras?” she asked, reflecting on the club’s reputation after two other men were killed there earlier this summer.

Police have not made any arrests in the case, and Dawn Wheeler is urging for those responsible to be apprehended.

“This violence it has to stop in our community, it has to stop,” she emphasized, calling for an end to the violence.

The family has faced a difficult year, having lost loved ones to natural causes, and now dealing with the shock of Steven’s murder.

“His daughter said it’s not fair, it’s not fair that everyone gets to have a daddy but her,” Dawn Wheeler shared, highlighting the impact on Steven’s children.

A video shows Steven dancing with his grandmother, who passed away months ago, adding to the family’s grief.

“I don’t want another mother to have to feel the pain that I’m feeling right now. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Dawn Wheeler stated, expressing her anguish.

The Brooklyn Lounge has not responded to requests for comment regarding security concerns, as the community seeks answers and justice for Wheeler’s tragic death.

