Family demands transparency after Darryl Lowry was allegedly stabbed, drowned

CHESTER, S.C. — A local family plans to speak out Friday afternoon about the murder case of this 13-year-old boy from Chester County.

Daryl Lowry was living in foster care nearly 100 miles from home when detectives say two teenagers stabbed him and drowned him.

A few days ago, family members told Channel 9’s Tina Terry that they want more transparency from the state and answers about what led to this crime.

Lowry was from Chester, but a family attorney said the boy was in the custody of the state of South Carolina.

He was in McCormick County near Strom Thurmond Lake last week when two older teenagers got into a physical fight with him.

State police say the older teens stabbed and drowned him.

Investigators arrested and charged 17-year-old Landen Moore with murder.

The 16-year-old is in the custody of juvenile justice.

The family plans to speak at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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