Family distributes flyers, hopes to find answers in 22-year-old murder

CHARLOTTE — A family handed out flyers today asking people to come forward with information on Saturday, 22 years after the murder of a loved one.

John Muller was shot and killed during a robbery at a Jiffy Lube in 2003. The suspect hopped a fence and was never seen again.

Now, his family is out reminding the public about Muller’s case. The family members said they hope to soften hearts and encourage someone to come forward with some information.

“It’s been 22 years and I know if you know something it’s weighing on you and now would be a good time to come forward and just get all that weight off your chest,” said Joli Evans, Muller’s wife. “Let us know for some closure.”

Muller was 32 years old when he was working at the Jiffy Lube on Freedom Drive. The gunman entered the shop in June of 2003 just before closing time and was never caught.

The family walked up and down Freedom Drive on Saturday morning.

“It’s cold, but we want to try and see if anyone can remember anything to help us out,” Brittany Barton, Muller’s niece, said.

They approached people on the road asking for their help and sharing flyers.

“To have the strength to come out here and still put on a smile and talk to people it takes a lot,” said one woman who was handed a flyer.

