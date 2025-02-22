Charlotte family seeks justice in 2003 Jiffy Lube shooting

CHARLOTTE — Family members are holding onto hope that whoever is responsible for the death of a father of four will be found.

“The victim was shot a few times, was treated some on the scene, and then transported to the hospital and was later pronounced at the hospital deceased,” said Det. Matt Hefner, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Cold Case Unite.

John Muller died on June 26, 2003, at a Jiffy Lube on Freedom Drive. The killer has not been arrested.

Police said the gunman wearing a red toboggan entered the business at closing time. The manager and another employee hid.

“During the robbery attempt, the manager saw an opportunity to flee out the door and he ran which is reasonable for anybody, as he is running, he hears gunshots,” Hefner said.

Police believe the gunman jumped a fence and escaped through the woods. No one knows what led to the shooting because there were no surveillance cameras in the shop.

“We live not even 2 minutes from where my dad was killed,” said Avery Evans, Muller’s son. “So, all these years we have thought how many times have we passed this guy at the gas station or at the Food Lion. And what if I helped him with his groceries or gave him a dollar or something like that?”

The family said they forgive the killer, but they believe they need to be in jail.

“It’s hard to talk about,” said the victim’s son, Devin Muller. “I (was in) disbelief, like shook kind of. You’re used to somebody and then they are just gone, you know.”

Family members do not want this community to forget about John Muller.

“He’s not just the Jiffy Lube victim,” said Adrean Bright, the victim’s niece. “His name is John Muller. He was a man. He was a father. He was a brother. He was a son. He wasn’t just a victim and foremost, he was a man of God.”

