Family Dollar agrees to $41M settlement

Family Dollar will pay $41 million as part of a settlement over unsanitary conditions, which is the largest criminal penalty in a food safety case ever made.

The company reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice over unsanitary conditions at the company’s Arkansas warehouse.

The facility stored food, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices and was infested with rodents, the DOJ stated.

“When consumers go to the store, they have the right to expect that the food and drugs on the shelves have been kept in clean, uncontaminated conditions,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer in a news release. “When companies violate that trust and the laws designed to keep consumers safe, the public should rest assured: The Justice Department will hold those companies accountable.”

The deal also requires Family Dollar to meet strict compliance and reporting requirements.

