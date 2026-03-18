Family Dollar to close distribution center in Matthews, layoff 373 workers

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Family Dollar is permanently closing its distribution center in Matthews and laying off 373 employees, according to a regulatory notice filed on Monday. The closure affects the company’s site located at 10401 Monroe Road.

The job losses were detailed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed this week. The move comes about one year after Family Dollar was sold by Dollar Tree to private equity firms Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management.

Family Dollar officials confirmed that the company is providing support to the affected workforce.

All employees have been notified and have been offered a severance package, officials said.

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree maintain distinct retail strategies. Family Dollar typically operates in urban areas and focuses on selling groceries, cleaning products and other household goods at various price points.

By contrast, Dollar Tree primarily sells party supplies, crafts and knickknacks in suburban locations.

The layoffs were disclosed through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice. This document is a legally required warning that employers must provide to staff before a large layoff or plant closure.

Family Dollar is permanently closing its facility at 10401 Monroe Road in Matthews and 373 people will lose their jobs pic.twitter.com/IppqEMEmbj — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 18, 2026

The first wave of workers will have their last day on May 18. The remaining employees are scheduled to be let go on Aug. 12.

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