Robbery suspect holds workers at gunpoint, steals $30,000 from north Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect forced two women to the ground at a north Charlotte restaurant.

The robbery happened on Sunday at the Tienda Mexicana Mi Café when a man allegedly demanded money from the women while holding them at gunpoint, leaving them shaken up.

Surveillance video shows a man in a hat holding a gun pulling one of the women down to the ground by her hair while he is searching through the shelves behind the counter. Another worker runs over to the woman on the floor and wraps her arms around her.

The worker Channel 9 spoke to did not want to show her face on camera, but spoke to our Telemundo partners in Spanish.

“He entered the store and I thought it was a client,” she said. “It was when I heard the scream of the old women and that was when he stopped at the front of the store and said, come here, and then pulled out a pistol.”

The worker told Channel 9 that over $30,000 was stolen from the store. Police are still searching for the suspect.

