Family-friendly restaurant, upscale lounge planned at former Queens Landing site

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — This high-profile site on Lake Norman will soon be home to a waterfront, family-friendly restaurant and upscale lounge.

Vitale Lakeside will occupy the approximately 9,000-square-foot ground floor of the former Queens Landing site, with an expansive patio for outdoor dining. The second story is being transformed into Bonnie & Clyde’s Lounge, a high-end cocktail bar.

Queens Landing, once a destination for boat tours, dining and weddings, has been closed since summer 2023. It is located at 1459 River Highway in Mooresville.

