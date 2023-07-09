Family, friends pay tribute to student-athlete that drowned at Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Keith Austin on Saturday evening.

Austin, a former South Mecklenburg student-athlete, passed away earlier this month after drowning at Lake Norman.

‘He was love’: Family of teen who drowned at Lake Norman working hard to preserve his legacy

Teachers, friends, coaches, and family all met at the South Mecklenburg High School gymnasium to celebrate the legacy Austin left behind. Many in attendance said they became better people just by knowing him.

For Austin’s best friend, Messiah Sarratt, the young athlete’s smile radiated true happiness.

“That smile was, that was everything,” Sarratt told Channel 9. “You could tell how happy he was when he smiled those pearly whites.”

Austin’s older brother, Jaylen Austin, said he’s thankful for the moments he was able to share with his younger brother.

“Life is never too short for you to spend time with somebody,” Jaylen Austin said. “You need to make time in order to realize the moments you have with a person.”

Austin’s football and rugby coach, Rich Norvell, described the young athlete as one of a kind with great character and a great leader.

