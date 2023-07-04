CHARLOTTE — Just days after they lost him, the family of the South Meck student-athlete who drowned in Lake Norman shared memories about the legacy he left behind.

Keith Austin was a rising junior at South Mecklenburg High School and an inspiration to his fellow teammates on the school’s rugby team. He passed away three days ago after jumping off a boat with friends at Lake Norman. According to officials, Austin’s cause of death was drowning.

Now, his family is working on getting back to their new normal, especially his mom, Anjonet Austin, who told Channel 9 her son didn’t have a mean bone in his body.

“Keith was always the sweetest person; he didn’t care,” Ajonet Austin said. “He was love; that’s what he was; that’s what he represented.”

Anjonet’s heartbreak is shared with Keith’s older brother and her oldest son, Jaylen. Not only were the boys close at home but also on the rugby field, where Jaylen said his energy pushed his teammates to play their hearts out.

“He was the greatest little brother I could ever ask for,” Jaylen Austin said. “He hyped everyone up; he showed them how it was done; no matter how hard it was, he never gave up.”

‘He was love’: Family of teen who drowned at Lake Norman working hard to preserve his legacy Keith Austin's older brother Jaylen Austin said he was the best brother he could possibly ask for.

Austin’s best friend, Messiah Sarratt, said he not only had a passion for sports and encouraging others but that Austin had plans to see the world. Sarratt said the two of them wanted to travel the world together and that Austin had dreams of becoming a dental hygienist.

“We had so much planned because me and him talked; we wanted to have our faces around the world,” Sarratt said.

Oliver Hampton, Austin’s stepgrandfather, said the young man was the most driven and respectful person you’d find.

“Keith was one of a kind,” Hampton said. “It’s a test of our faith right now, you know, to carry on his legacy and be strong.”

A Gofundme page has been started in Austin’s honor, if you would like to donate click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Teen who drowned in Lake Norman was South Meck student-athlete)

Teen who drowned in Lake Norman was South Meck student-athlete





©2023 Cox Media Group