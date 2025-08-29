Family gives back to Hemby Children’s Hospital with toy donation

CHARLOTTE — One Charlotte family celebrated their daughter’s birthday with a massive toy donation to Hemby Children’s Hospital — the place that gave them the ultimate gift.

The family of six drove up to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital with two trunks full of toys to donate for 5-year-old Ellie Mack’s birthday.

“So when Ellie Mac’s birthday came around last year, in July, really, we’re just thinking about how grateful we were that she was here with us, because there was a point where I didn’t know if that was going to be true,” Ellie Mack’s mom, Perky Barlow, told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

Ellie Mack was 3 years old when she got RSV. Complications from the respiratory virus landed them at the hospital.

“They were very optimistic, you know, they thought we’d be here for a day, maybe two days,” the girl’s father, Chris Barlow, said."

But Ellie Mack kept getting worse and stayed in the hospital for about a month, through Christmas.

Perky Barlow said Ellie Mack came home with a carload of toys when she left the hospital.

“One of the things that we experienced was just this overwhelming outpouring of sweetness and kindness from the Child Life folks here at Hemby,” her mom said.

Hemby Hospital holds memories of joy for the Barlows — joy that they hope to spread to other families.

“Every day, they were taking care of us when we were at our worst,” Perky said.

This year is the second toy donation for the family. They say they plan to keep giving back to the hospital for years to come.

VIDEO: ‘Chicks with Sticks’: Charlotte crafting group donates handmade items to nonprofits in need

‘Chicks with Sticks’: Charlotte crafting group donates handmade items to nonprofits in need

©2025 Cox Media Group