‘Not alone’: Mooresville nonprofit gives back to families touched by cancer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After a Mooresville family received community support during their daughter’s cancer treatment, they decided they wanted to share the love by helping other families in the same position.

Amanda Bailey treasures outings with her daughter Wylie, especially since just three years ago, they were trapped indoors to protect the young girl’s weak immune system during brain cancer treatment.

“There were a couple of families that actually brought us dinner sometimes, and then there was another family that would get us groceries and things that we needed,” Bailey told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson.

Bailey says their kindness stuck with her through Wylie’s fight with medulloblastoma, so she and her husband started WylieRae’s Love — a nonprofit which provides personalized care packages to the families of infants and toddlers battling cancer.

“We wanted to bring the family some joy, smiles, let them know they’re not alone and that there’s other people out there supporting them,” she said.

Akemi Smith said she treasures the package they sent to her son Khaz in Mississippi. She said it was full of toys and games to keep him occupied during his treatment.

Each package includes a personalized letter.

“We also include things for the parents, which isn’t normal for typical care packages,” Bailey said.

WylieRae’s Love has sent about three dozen packages in the last three years.

Bailey said she hopes to double that number to help more families touched by cancer.

“That’s our main goal, is to bring these kids some joy and a smile during this time,” she said.

Bailey says Wylie is going on three years with no evidence of disease.

If you’d like to nominate a family to get a package from WylieRae’s Love or make a donation, visit the nonprofit’s website.

