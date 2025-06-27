Family of Khari Wilkes to host memorial walk as search for suspects continues

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The family of Khari Wilkes is preparing to honor his memory this weekend, five months after he was shot and killed in Kannapolis.

Kannapolis Police are hopeful that recently released surveillance video will lead them to the suspects involved in the shooting of 28-year-old Khari Wilkes.

“They don’t know what they took from us. It’s so hard,” said Shakitta Hill, mother of Khari Wilkes.

Wilkes was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex on Pine Hill Lane on January 6 around 6 p.m. and died later that evening.

His family told Channel 9 that the pain remains fresh as questions about the incident remain unanswered.

In an effort to promote safer neighborhoods, Wilkes’ family is hosting a walk called ‘Steps in His Honor’ this weekend.

Last month, Kannapolis Police released surveillance video showing a car pulling into a parking space and two people getting out.

After the shooting, the two returned to find the car and driver gone before fleeing the scene.

Hill expressed the impact of the tragedy, noting that Wilkes was taken away from his 4-year-old son and many others who loved him.

Community members who would like to attend the event can find details here.

