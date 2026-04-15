Family members push for answers in Gaston County inmate’s death

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The family members of a man who died in custody in Gaston County are pushing for answers.

Christopher Atkins had been in jail for eight days before he began vomiting in his cell at the county jail in March. When a jailer came back to check on him, he had no pulse, the Gaston Gazette reported.

Atkins’ family says he died of a heart attack, but the hospital reported Atkins overdosed on carfentanil the day before his death.

His family wants to know how those drugs got into the jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group