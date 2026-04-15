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Family members push for answers in Gaston County inmate’s death

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Typical modern prison bars. Symbolic illustrative background
Escape FILE PHOTO: Officials said that 10 inmates were able to escape because of help from a jail maintenance worker. (Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The family members of a man who died in custody in Gaston County are pushing for answers.

Christopher Atkins had been in jail for eight days before he began vomiting in his cell at the county jail in March. When a jailer came back to check on him, he had no pulse, the Gaston Gazette reported.

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Atkins’ family says he died of a heart attack, but the hospital reported Atkins overdosed on carfentanil the day before his death.

His family wants to know how those drugs got into the jail.

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