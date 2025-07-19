Family mourns 16-year-old who drowned in Lake Norman despite knowing how to swim

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy, Kaleb Shields, tragically drowned in Lake Norman yesterday while attending a birthday party.

Shields was at a birthday party on Lake Norman when he drowned, despite knowing how to swim.

His body was recovered by deputies after a search involving Iredell County Lake Patrol Officers.

From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, the search efforts by Iredell County Lake Patrol Officers and other agencies were visible as they spent hours looking for Kaleb.

“I can’t believe my baby is gone,” said Debroah Shields Brown, Kaleb’s mother, expressing her grief over the loss of her son.

“Caleb was, he’s an alpha male. I’ll say that he’s a leader,” said Kwesi Bey, Kaleb’s stepdad, highlighting Kaleb’s leadership qualities.

Brown told Channel 9 that she received a frantic call about her son’s drowning, prompting her to rush to the scene.

Kaleb’s stepdad, Kwesi Bey, mentioned that Kaleb was in the ROTC and had a bright future ahead of him.

His parents emphasized the importance of wearing life jackets, urging everyone to use flotation devices when on the water.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. You can donate here.

