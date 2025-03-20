Family-owned company expanding in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A family-owned company based in Iredell County is about to get a lot bigger, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

More than 100 jobs are coming to the town of Troutman after a $17 million expansion from C.R. Onsrud.

The expansion includes a new 83 thousand square foot building that will now house more than 300 employees.

Several hundred guests attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The company makes machines that cut and carve materials with computer precision.

