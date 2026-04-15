Family-owned electric company ensures St. Jude Dream Home never loses power

WAXHAW, N.C. — Tickets officially go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Thursday.

Ticket sales support the work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For $100, you get the chance to win a new, custom-built home with features that truly are a dream.

Erin Owen is with Tayco Electric and Solar, which did all of the electrical work in the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home. It’s the first time working on the project for the family-owned company.

“We are rooting for those kids that St. Jude’s helping,” Owen said. “They deserve the best of the best.”

The home has special touches throughout, including a convenient laundry chute. The home is also pre-wired for a generator and solar power, should the winner choose to add it.

“They all work together to make sure the house never loses power,” Owen said.

Owen said his company’s contributions to the home are easily work $50,000, but his team donated their work and couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s an honor,” he said. “It’s touching, and it just feels good to be able to give back.”

So many local businesses have come together to make the 3,000-square-foot home one of a kind.

Tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. Thursday, and the winning ticket will be drawn on June 17. Click here to learn more.

VIDEO: Countertop installer gives back to St. Jude for family member’s cancer treatment

Countertop installer gives back to St. Jude for family member’s cancer treatment

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