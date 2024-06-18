Family pleads for help finding missing father on son’s first birthday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Zachary Patterson hasn’t been seen since May, and his family is hoping that someone out there knows something about his whereabouts.

York County authorities said Patterson was last seen near a mobile home community on Lesslie Highway, and now family members have put up missing posters all around.

“We’ve been out putting signs up, we’ve been searching, going door to door,” Jimmi Adkins told Channel 9′s Tina Terry.

Adkins hasn’t been able to find her son-in-law since they last heard from him on May 9.

“Zach doesn’t go missing, he doesn’t go quiet,” Adkins told Terry.

She said Tuesday that Zach’s son, Atlas, is celebrating his first birthday. It’s an occasion she says the 26-year-old father would never miss on purpose.

“I don’t know what to think, there’s got to be more to it because he’s not going to just up and leave. He won’t leave his family, he won’t leave his son,” Adkins said.

On Tuesday, the York County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have spent weeks searching for Patterson, talking to witnesses and even tracking his cell phone.

“His last location was at a mobile home park across from the Lesslie Fire Department on Lesslie Highway,” said Deputy Trent Faris with YCSO. “That’s the last time somebody laid eyes on him...but his cell phone was also seen going up and down Lesslie Highway.”

Since then, the phone has been off.

Now detectives are asking for help from the public. Faris said they’re trying something new to get more eyes on the case.

“We’re putting a case on a podcast tomorrow to try to generate more attention find out where Zachary might be. If anybody happens to know we’d like to hear from that person,” Faris said.

UPDATE: More accurate photo of what Patterson looks like. MISSING: Zachary Patterson was reported #missing to Rock...

Adkins is asking for information for the sake of his son and family.

“I just beg that you give us any information you have ... make it anonymous, this could be your son out there that’s missing,” Adkins said.

If you have information on Patterson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 803-628-3059.

