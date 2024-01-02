Family searches for answers in mysterious death of young Venezuelan woman in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The death of a young Venezuelan woman who had just arrived in Charlotte over the weekend has left many people searching for answers.

On Wednesday, the family of María Esperanza Díaz arrived in Charlotte to be reunited with her body.

Telemundo Charlotte spoke with her brother in Venezuela, who shared more about who she was and the travel plans she had made. He said he and those who knew Díaz have questions about her death.

Alejandro Díaz said she had traveled from Venezuela to Charlotte, possibly to begin a new life here as part of what he called “The American Dream.” He also said she didn’t have family here in Charlotte, but she had several friends from her childhood in El Tigre, Anzoategui, Venezuela who live in Charlotte.

“She came to the United States to find her friends, maybe to live the American Dream, a better life, a better future and especially to be with those who she loved, as well as with those who she was raised with and lived with,” said her brother.

On Sunday morning, a Channel 9 crew found a large police presence at a home on Glasgow Green Lane in northeast Charlotte where MEDIC said one person was pronounced dead. Her family later identified her as María Esperanza.

Alejandro was visibly upset to hear the news of her passing. He talked to Telemundo Charlotte via Zoom from Venezuela and said his sister had arrived in Charlotte last Friday -- April 22.

“She arrived on Friday, healthy,” Alejandro said. “It was my understanding that she stayed at one of her friend’s houses, and according to that friend they went out Friday. Then on Saturday, her friend said a couple of guys she knew picked them up from María’s friends home.”

Channel 9 learned after María and her friend had went out that night, they then went their separate ways. Hours later, her body was found in an empty house in northeast Charlotte.

Police said she died of an overdose, but family members said she wasn’t known to do drugs.

Alejandro said he did not know María’s friend who she staying with. But he pointed out it seemed like María Esperanza had reunited with her childhood friends when she arrived in Charlotte.

The case of the disappearance of María Esperanza has spread to Venezuela and also to Argentina, where she lived with her mom and her sister’s family in Neuquen, in the Patagonia. That was where her brother said she was working for either an oil corporation or a construction company.

In both countries, communities are asking for the truth and for justice for the young woman, but they still have more questions than answers.

CMPD is not releasing a lot of information about the investigation, but police assured the public they are doing their best.

“The police department has its best detectives in charge of this investigation, they have been following all the possible leads and doing everything necessary to solve this case,” CMPD Detective Claudio Jimenez said.

From Venezuela, where her father also lives, Alejandro Díaz shared with Telemundo Charlotte how he remembered his sister when she was young.

“A little girl with the world in front of her, a happy girl, an energetic girl, a girl with a life to gain, with a future promised to her.”

Officer Jimenez added that anyone who has information that can help move this case forward can reach out to CMPD and share information anonymously.

One of María Esperanza’s cousins is already in Charlotte to identify her body at the Medical Examiner’s Office, and to also handle funeral details. Officials told Telemundo Wednesday the toxicology results will be ready between three to four months into the future.

María Esperanza’s body will be repatriated to Venezuela.

