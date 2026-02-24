Four taken into ICE custody at Mecklenburg County Courthouse

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in ICE custody after being arrested at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Those people taken into custody have been identified as Elder Andrade Nascimiento, Gerson Molina, Nestor Ponce Rivas, and Alfredo Xocua-Xitlama. Each person was due in court for hearings at the time of the arrests.

A review of online court documents shows none of the suspects had active detainers.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that ICE agents threatened to arrest three attorneys for attempting to interfere with those arrests.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security issued guidance saying ICE agents can conduct civil immigration enforcement in or near courthouses when they have credible information that leads them to believe their targeted suspects will be present. The Biden administration, however, previously banned ICE arrests at courthouses.

Since then, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said that arrests have happened at the courthouse occasionally.

A spokesperson told Channel 9 that ICE agents notify them after they make arrests, and usually everything goes smoothly.

Channel 9 has reached out to ICE for comment.

