Family reacts to arrest in deadly shooting at Charlotte banquet hall

CHARLOTTE — On the same day that Jaelen McCormick was laid to rest, his alleged killer was caught and put behind bars. Now, McCormick’s parents want the focus to be on the light they lost.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with McCormick’s family and they reiterated what he heard from so many people who knew him: he had a heart of gold, he was a jokester, and the kind of person you wanted in your corner.

To the outside world, Whitney Givens shows her strength; but step inside her home, and you can’t help but feel the pain of a mother’s broken heart.

“I wish I could have protected him, and I feel like he doesn’t deserve it,” Givens said.

It happened last week when Givens lost her baby boy to gun violence at a venue in University City. A bullet that wasn’t meant for McCormick ended up hitting him in his back. He died 20 minutes later at the hospital.

“I can only imagine how he felt in those 20 minutes,” Givens said.

On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Keytavious Lewis and charged him with first-degree murder.

McCormick’s parents got the call about the arrest on their way to bury their son.

“All I could say was thank you, Jesus,” Given said.

By the notes on the bouquets, you can tell Jaelen made an impact. Now, this family is trying to hold on to the memories of a young man who cared deeply for his loved ones and would do anything to help others.

“Even in his last days, he would always make sure I had gas for the week; he’d be like, ‘Mama, you good? You need anything?’ and that’s just how thoughtful he was,” Givens said. “Sometimes this world can just be too cruel for people like Jaelen.”

His parents say they truly knew what their son meant to so many. His funeral reached capacity 30 minutes before it even started.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it’s still investigating the case.

Lewis is being held without bond.

©2026 Cox Media Group