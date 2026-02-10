Family of slain Charlotte teen renews plea for answers 9 years later

CHARLOTTE — Monday marked nine years since an 18-year-old girl was killed in Charlotte, and the case remains unsolved.

Shania Hammonds was found dead in a backyard on Willow Gate Lane in east Charlotte.

Family members said Monday they plan to reenergize the push for answers.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started investigating the homicide in 2017.

Contact Crime Stoppers if you have information:

Call 704-334-1600 (24/7 Tip Line)

Submit an Anonymous Tip Online

