Family of slain Charlotte teen renews plea for answers 9 years later

CHARLOTTE — Monday marked nine years since an 18-year-old girl was killed in Charlotte, and the case remains unsolved.
Shania Hammonds was found dead in a backyard on Willow Gate Lane in east Charlotte.
Family members said Monday they plan to reenergize the push for answers.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started investigating the homicide in 2017.
Contact Crime Stoppers if you have information:
- Call 704-334-1600 (24/7 Tip Line)
- Submit an Anonymous Tip Online
