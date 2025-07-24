Family of slain security guard reacts to plea deal in west Charlotte murder case

CHARLOTTE — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the slaying of a father who was gunned down in his car on Dec. 9, 2023, outside a west Charlotte bar.

Rodney Hamilton, who was 52, worked security at Reba’s Bar and Grill on Camp Greene Street near Wilkinson Boulevard. He was in his car when he was shot four times, officials said.

Jamar Davis, 53, was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison as part of the plea deal, which did not settle well with Rodney Hamilton’s family.

“Our hearts ache every day,” said Hamilton’s sister, Montiece Oglesby. “Every moment.”

Oglesby said the day her brother died was the worst day of her life.

“He was just doing his job, the normal thing he does there,” Oglesby said.

In court, Hamilton’s wife, Adreanne Gilmore, spoke to his killer in the Mecklenburg County courtroom.

“I hope you don’t get out in 14, 15 years because you don’t deserve it. You are a monster,” she said.

Rodney Hamilton’s family wished the case went to trial and doesn’t believe the sentence was enough.

“That’s no justice for us. Some closure. But no justice,” said Marilyn Hamilton, family member.

Hamilton’s brother wore a necklace honoring his late sibling as family members choose to cherish their memories with him.

“Once you met him, you want to be around him even more,” said Marilyn Hamilton.

Davis, a U.S. veteran with a Purple Heart, was caught during a police chase after the shooting.

