Suspect identified, charged with murder in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a west Charlotte shooting from Saturday morning.

Jmar Davis, 37, was arrested minutes after the deadly shooting on Camp Greene Street near Wilkinson Boulevard.

#New: I've learned this is the man who police say shot and killed another man yesterday morning along Camp Greene Street.



Jmar Davis has been charged with first degree murder and is in jail. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/cetUkp80LX — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 10, 2023

The shooting happened around 2 a.m., waking up neighbors who say they saw the suspect’s vehicle roll to a stop.

The victim died in the hospital from his injuries.

CMPD has not released what led up to the shooting, but Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz was able to identify the suspect through warrants related to the incident.

The victim’s name has not been released.

(WATCH: ‘A sad situation’: Man shot, killed in early morning west Charlotte shooting)

