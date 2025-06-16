Family sues CMPD, claims Jovontay Williams died from restraint-induced homicide

CHARLOTTE — The family of a man who died in custody is now suing the city of Charlotte and four officers who were involved.

They called the death of Jovontay Williams preventable, restraint-induced homicide.

In June 2022, police responded to a northeast Charlotte home for a suspicious person who was allegedly trying to break into homes.

Body camera video shows they found Williams acting erratically on the porch and put him in handcuffs on the ground. It took 19 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

In the lawsuit, the Williams family said he repeatedly told officers he could not breathe, but they made no effort to reposition him or relieve pressure from his back.

According to the suit, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department policy explicitly prohibits this kind of restraint.

It said an independent autopsy commissioned by the family confirmed that Williams died from restraint asphyxia while in police custody.

