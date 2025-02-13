‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Family suing Monroe daycare after viral video

MONROE, N.C. — A family is suing a daycare in Monroe after they say an investigation revealed multiple violations at the facility.

In December, cell phone footage captured an incident at Childtime of Monroe involving one of their children. The parents say they had no idea about the viral video until they saw it on social media. Now, they’re are suing to hold the facility accountable and hopefully bring change.

“It’s truly a parent’s worst nightmare, and it’s happening here in our community,” attorney Ellie Bragg tells Channel 9′s Gina Esposito.

Bragg filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of the parents and their baby boy seen in the video taken in December. In it, you see the baby fall over while crying. Bragg says the center’s director is seen kicking open and slamming a door while yelling. Bragg says you can hear others laughing.

The lawsuit claims two daycare workers shot the video “in an effort to retaliate and/or report inappropriate care and behavior by fellow Childtime agents/employees.”

Bragg says the workers released the video on social media in January when they were fired.

“Unfortunately, my client’s minor child ended up being the star of this video,” Bragg says.

Childtime of Monroe and several daycare workers are mentioned in the lawsuit, including Delicia Monay Chambers.

Chambers was arrested three weeks ago on child abuse charges after police say she sprayed students in the face with water or soap.

“No matter where you are, if you’re in Monroe or uptown Charlotte, or wherever you are, you should be assured that if it’s a state-regulated facility, your child should be there and should be safe,” Bragg says.

Bragg’s clients are suing for gross negligence, assault, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress.

They want punitive damages and a jury trial.

Esposito reached out to Childtime’s corporate office twice Thursday and she’s still waiting to hear back.

In January, Channel 9 told you state investigators made an unannounced visit to the daycare after receiving complaints about the facility.

They documented three violations during the visit and said those violations have been addressed.

