NC child care funding may end soon

CHARLOTTE — Childcare funding is running out in North Carolina leaving lawmakers and families scrambling to find solutions.

Experts say the childcare grants that have kept many daycare centers afloat are at risk of ending, and there could be big problems for parents and employers if they’re not renewed.

According to the N.C. Child Care Resources and Referral Council, nearly 30% of child care centers expect to close without more funding next year, more than half have already raised costs, and nearly 90% expect to increase them even more.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s Evan Donovan talks to a childcare expert and parent to learn more about the issue.

VIDEO: Nonprofit provides housing, childcare for moms in post-high school programs

Nonprofit provides housing, childcare for moms in post-high school programs

©2024 Cox Media Group