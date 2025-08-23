Famous TikTok star killed in Concord crash

CONCORD, N.C. — A fatal vehicle accident occurred on Lapis Lane NW in Concord on Wednesday, resulting in the death of a famous TikTok star.

Concord Police responded to the scene where they found a black 2016 Nissan Rouge SUV overturned at the bottom of a 20-foot-drop.

Malik Taylor, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cabarrus County EMS.

The investigation by the Concord Police Criminal Investigation Division and a state Medical Examiner ruled out any foul play in the accident. The Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries sustained during the crash. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the accident.

