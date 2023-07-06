FAN GUIDE: Kicking it up with Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE — Grab a scarf and jersey and get ready to cheer for the home team at a Charlotte FC match at Bank of America Stadium.

Whether you plan to watch from the stands at Bank of America Stadium or the comforts of your couch, here’s what you need to know.

Rivalry Week features two key matches for the club, beginning with the return fixture versus Atlanta on May 13 at 7:30 p.m. and culminating with Nashville SC visiting Bank of America Stadium on May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

CLTFC will host the defending MLS Cup Champions, LAFC, on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The 34-game regular season schedule concludes with a home match on Decision Day on Oct. 21 against Inter Miami.

Click here for information on tickets, or purchase single-game tickets through Ticketmaster here.

Know before you go

Stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to the announced kickoff time listed on the ticket.

Bank of America Stadium is a cashless venue and all tickets are mobile.

The stadium also has a clear bag policy. Approved items may be placed in transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or purses, bags or clutches no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. For more information on the stadium’s policies, click here.

All fans are welcome to join the Supporters tailgate at the McNinch Street lot before the march to the stadium. Food trucks and other food options will be available onsite. Outside food and drink are also allowed.

Fans who want to be a part of the Supporters march to the stadium will need to be at the McNinch Street lot about 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Can’t make it to a game? Click here for the full list of the CLTFC Bar Network where you can watch the match with fans in Charlotte and across the Carolinas.

All games will be televised on Apple TV. The MLS Season Pass on Apple TV costs $99, or a monthly subscription is available for $14.99.

For the full Charlotte FC 2023 MLS schedule, see below (home games in bold):

Feb 25 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New England (L 1-0, recap)

March 4 at 8:30 p.m. at St. Louis (L 3-1)

March 11 at 12 p.m. vs. Atlanta (L 3-0, recap)

March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Orlando (W 2-1, recap)

March 25 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Red Bulls (D 1-1, recap)

April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Toronto (D 2-2, recap)

April 8 at 9:30 p.m. at Real Salt Lake (L 3-1, recap)

April 15 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Colorado (D 2-2, recap)

April 22 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Columbus (W 1-0, recap)

April 25 at 7:30 p.m. vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC at Sportsplex at Matthews (U.S. Open Cup) (W 4-1, recap)

April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at DC United (L 3-0, recap)

May 6 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New York City (W 3-2, recap)

May 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Orlando at Sportsplex at Matthews (U.S. Open Cup) (W 1-0, recap)

May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta (W 3-1)

May 17 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Chicago (W 2-1)

May 20 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Nashville (L 2-1, recap)

May 24 at 8 p.m. vs. Birmingham (U.S. Open Cup) (L 1-0, recap)

May 27 at 10:30 p.m. at LA Galaxy (W 1-0, recap)

May 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Philadelphia (L 1-0, recap)

June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Columbus (L 4-2, recap)

June 10 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Seattle (D 3-3, recap)

June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at New York Red Bulls (D 2-2, recap)

June 24 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Montreal (D 0-0, recap)

July 5 at 7:30 p.m. at New York City (D 1-1, recap)

July 8 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Cincinnati at Bank

July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Montreal

July 21 at 9 p.m. at Dallas (Leagues Cup)

July 29 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Necaxa (Leagues Cup)

Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Miami

Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. vs. LAFC

Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Orlando

Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. at Nashville

Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. vs. DC United

Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati

Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at New England

Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto

Oct. 7 at 8:30 p.m. at Chicago

Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. vs. Miami

