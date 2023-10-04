Fan Guide: ROVAL 400 concerts, races and other high-octane happenings

CONCORD, N.C. — Before the drama of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs plays out on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday during the Bank of America ROVAL 400, race fans can check out these high-octane happenings, both on and off the track.

Friday

Joe Gibbs Racing will host a fan fest at the speedway from 4:30 to 7 p.m., featuring autograph sessions and appearances by drivers Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs. The first 200 fans to pick up a wristband from the information tent at the Avenue of Flags starting at 8 a.m. on Friday will get access to the autograph session with all participating drivers.

There will also be a NASCAR Hauler Parade, Ferris wheel rides, fireworks, and a performance by Tim Dugger.

Admission to the Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest and Fan Zone is free.

Saturday

The championship contenders of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will battle it out during the Drive for the Cure 250 at 3 p.m.

There will be plenty of action before the green flag waves. Xfinity Series practice starts at 10 a.m. and qualifying begins at 10:30 a.m.

Cup Series practice begins at 12 p.m. and Cup qualifying starts at 1 p.m.

Tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250 start at $25. Children age 12 and younger get in free.

After the race, there will be a live show from the Door, Bumper, Clear podcasters from 6 to 7 p.m. and live music from Alter Ego from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Fan Zone.

Sunday

Fans can get revved up for the sixth running of the ROVAL 400 at Trackside Live, which will be in the Fan Zone from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will be driver appearances from Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley, and Austin Cindric during the show.

Country music singer Riley Green will perform before the race in the infield at 12 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 1:45 p.m. and the green flag drops at 2 p.m.

Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL 400 start at $49 for adults. Children age 12 and younger get in for $10 with an adult.

For a complete schedule of entertainment and events, click here.

Kevin Harvick Tribute

To celebrate the career of NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and his final start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, four of his notable race cars will be on display in the Fan Zone on Sunday morning.

There will also be a Q&A with Harvick in the Fan Zone at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Know Before You Go

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance. On race days, select gates will be open for ticket sales as well.

All tickets and parking passes will be mobile and delivered digitally.

Concessions are cashless, and all major credit and debit cards are accepted.

Fans may bring one soft-sided cooler no larger than 14x14x14 inches and one bag or backpack no larger than 18x18x14 inches. Hard coolers are not allowed through the gates.

The races are loud and some fans enjoy listening to their favorite driver or the radio broadcast during the event. Scanner rentals, which include headphones, are available at the track through Racing Electronics. Rentals must be purchased in advance online. Click here for more information.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to charlottemotorspeedway.com.

In addition to the action happening at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is hosting “Road to Induction: Class of 2024,” on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The event is included with general admission to the Hall of Fame. Click here for more information.

VIDEO: NASCAR’s $1M All-Star Race to run at North Wilkesboro again in 2024

NASCAR’s $1M All-Star Race to run at North Wilkesboro again in 2024

©2023 Cox Media Group