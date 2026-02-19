Fans pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr. on 25th anniversary of his passing

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Racing fans from across the country remembered Dale Earnhardt Sr. on Wednesday 25 years after he died during the Daytona 500.

The seven-time champion was running third on the final lap of the Daytona 500 when he crashed head-on into the outside wall.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. Tribute Plaza in Kannapolis

He was 49.

Fans held up three fingers on lap three to honor the “Intimidator” during last weekend’s race in Daytona.

Earnhardt Sr. was from Kannapolis where a statue stands in remembrance.

