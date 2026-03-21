Fans show support despite loss as Queens University makes history

CHARLOTTE — Queen’s University made its first-ever NCAA basketball tournament appearance Friday night.

Even in a 104-71 loss to the #2 seed Purdue, the small school nestled in the Queen City made fans proud as they watched on from Angry Ale’s in south Charlotte as the school made history.

Queens Watch Party Queens basketball watch party. (WSOC.)

“It’s great... the fact that Charlotte is out here supporting us... we’re such a small school; it’s great to be out here,” Queens graduate Zack Brusso said. “You’re such a small school... trying to compete.”

Queens earned an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the ASUN Conference tournament.

(WATCH BELOW: Hornets to retire Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey, joining Bobby Phills’ No. 13)

Hornets to retire Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey, joining Bobby Phills’ No. 13

©2026 Cox Media Group