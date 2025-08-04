Fans welcome Hickory FC home after national championship win

HICKORY, N.C. — Fans in Catawba County are welcoming Hickory FC home after they won their national championship more than 2,400 miles away.

The team returned from San Francisco to Moretz Stadium at Lenoir-Rhyne University Monday morning.

On Saturday, Hickory FC beat El Farolito 3-2 for the National Premier Soccer League championship.

The team scored its third goals while playing with a man down and under ten minutes to play.

The victory marks Hickory FC’s first national title win in just its second year of existence.

VIDEO: Hickory FC advances to championship match

Hickory FC advances to championship match

©2025 Cox Media Group