Fashion Funds the Cure hosts annual event to raise funds for pediatric cancer

CHARLOTTE — Local pediatric cancer warriors dressed up and hit the runway at the 5th annual “Fashion Funds the Cure” event hosted by the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on Saturday.

The event was in SouthPark mall and also included several professional models.

At the end of the night, the kids returned to the runway for the “Dream Walk.” Each warrior dressed up in an outfit that represents their dream job and was escorted by an individual who currently works in that position.

Evelyn, a pediatric cancer warrior, wants to be a fashion designer. In support of her dreams, Bonnie Jean made a dress that Evelyn designed.

Evelyn wore the dress on the runway.

Some of the designated role models in the show was Chief Mechanic for team Penske IndyCar, Trevor LaCasse, team Penske Pit Crewman, Larry Brihm, Chief Culinary Officer at Bojangles, Marshall Scarborough, and Race Car Driver, Gray Leadbetter.

