Fashion show raises funds for those living with stroke, epilepsy and other disabilities

CHARLOTTE — A fashion show in Charlotte raised money to provide resources for people living with the challenges from a stroke, epilepsy or another disability.

The Stroke Epilepsy and Disability Foundation, or SEND, helps people with those conditions get access to counseling, rehabilitation programs, and independent living.

The non-profit held its annual fashion show this weekend in west Charlotte.

“We’re all the same. I wish people would understand we may look a little different on the outside but we’re all the same,” said Tae McKenzie, president and CEO of SEND.

Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens served as the event’s emcee.

The fashion show raised more than $1,700, but the organization has a donation page if you’d still like to contribute.

(WATCH: Super Abari Game Bar hosts charity raffle, pinball tournament for Mental Health America)

Super Abari Game Bar hosts charity raffle, pinball tournament for Mental Health America

©2024 Cox Media Group