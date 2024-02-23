Local

Fast-food chain closing most NC restaurants

By Charlotte Business Journal

PDQ has closed several of its North Carolina restaurants.

By Charlotte Business Journal

Following the news of Cook Out purchasing one of its restaurants, PDQ has announced the closure of all its drive-thru locations in North Carolina’s Triangle region.

The fast-food brand, known for its chicken, has closed eight restaurants across North Carolina and South Carolina. A location in Hickory is among those affected.

ALSO READ: Chick-fil-A chosen top U.S. fast-food restaurant; McDonald’s last

The brand’s site inside Charlotte Douglas International Airport will remain open, along with a restaurant in Concord and the brand’s flagship location in Cornelius.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Once again, Chick-fil-A chosen as top U.S. fast-food restaurant

Once again, Chick-fil-A chosen as top U.S. fast-food restaurant

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read