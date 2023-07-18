Fast-growing Charlotte retailer Vestique opens first location in Triad region

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The women’s boutique Vestique has opened its first Triad store at Thruway Shopping Center in Winston-Salem.

The space was formerly occupied by another women’s boutique, Ivy & Leo, which recently closed.

This will be Charlotte-based Vestique’s 12th store as well as its largest. Owners Caroline Durham and Morgan Lashley said they base new store locations on where they receive online orders. They said that for years now, they’ve received lots of online orders from the Triad.

“It’s always been on our radar,” Lashley said. “And then the perfect opportunity popped up, and we always knew we probably wanted to be in Thruway.”

Read more here.





©2023 Cox Media Group