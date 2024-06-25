Fast-growing restaurant chain targets Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A fast-casual restaurant chain built around chicken is setting its sights on Charlotte for future expansion.

Kansas chain Chick N Max wants to put eight to 10 restaurants in the Charlotte market as part of a larger expansion plan to grow its presence in the Southeast. That could create as many as 250 jobs in the local metro area, it says in a news release.

Chick N Max says it has entered into a strategic partnership with an undisclosed local investment group that will purchase the real estate for all future restaurants and cover construction costs.

