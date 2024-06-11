Tommy Bahama restaurant and store coming to SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — SouthPark mall in Charlotte has snagged a national retailer’s beach-themed restaurant and bar concept, the first for the Carolinas.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar is scheduled to open in late 2024 at the former McCormick & Schmick’s space, a mall spokesperson said. It’ll be in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall’s entrance and across from Reid’s Fine Foods.

Marlin Bar will combine a casual, relaxed dining experience with shopping inside an open floor plan. It will include a casual restaurant, full-service bar, outdoor patio and Tommy Bahama retail store, according to a news release.

