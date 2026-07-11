Fatal collision involving Jeep and Freightliner in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving a Jeep Cherokee and a Freightliner on U.S. 1 in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 12:40 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Teals Mill Road.

Troopers said a 2021 Freightliner was traveling north on U.S. 1 when a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, traveling behind the truck, struck a deer. After hitting the animal, the Jeep collided with the rear of the Freightliner.

The driver of the Jeep was killed in the crash. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

No additional information about the driver of the Freightliner or any possible injuries has been released.

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