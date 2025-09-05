Fatal crash claims life of Taylorsville woman

MORAVIAN FALLS, N.C. — A fatal collision occurred on Thursday morning on NC 16 near the Alexander County line in Wilkes County, resulting in the death of Rose Cotriech, 55, of Taylorsville, troopers said.

The crash involved a 2016 Acura MDX and a 2013 Dodge Dart, both traveling north on NC 16. The collision caused the Acura to veer off the road, down an embankment, and into a tree.

The driver of the Dodge Dart, Hayden Monroe Bolick, 29, also from Taylorsville, was not injured.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol closed NC 16 for approximately five hours to conduct an on-scene investigation at the Alexander-Wilkes County line.

Initial investigations indicate that impairment was not a contributing factor in the collision, troopers said.

Possible charges are pending as the investigation continues in consultation with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office.

