Fatal crash closes section of I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE — A fatal crash on Interstate 485 Outer Loop has closed a stretch of the road, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the interstate was closed at Mile Marker 9 around 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

MEDIC said it responded to the crash around 11:45 a.m. MEDIC said it is fatal and the public should avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

