GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision involving a pedestrian has caused a road to be shut down in Gaston County.

The accident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Bessemer City Road near Northwest Boulevard.

This is just south of Interstate 85.

According to Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor, Bessemer City Road is expected to be closed as officials investigate the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

