Fatal crash under investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in east Charlotte.

Police say a car hit and killed a person after midnight Thursday on Albemarle Road.

Video from the scene shows a private security vehicle with severe damage to the windshield.

CMPD shut down the inbound lane of Albemarle Road during its investigation. The road has since reopened.

Channel 9 is asking what led to the crash and if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

