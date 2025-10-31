Fatal head-on collision in Alexander County claims life of 42-year-old driver

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision occurred on US 64 near Liberty Grove Church Road in Alexander County on Thursday, Oct. 30, resulting in the death of 42-year-old Jesse Wayne Walker.

The accident involved a black 2010 Dodge Nitro, driven by Walker, which crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The initial investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol indicates that impairment was a contributing factor in the collision.

As a result, no charges will be filed in this case, according to troopers.

