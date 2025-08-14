Troopers launch 90-day campaign to prevent I-485 crashes

CHARLOTTE — There’s a new effort to protect drivers on Interstate 485 in the wake of a deadly crash that happened on July 26, which took the lives of five family members. The driver of another vehicle died, too.

Troopers are hoping to prevent crashes as part of the campaign, “Interstate 485 Alive.”

“In just seconds, your life can change and change someone else’s life,” said Trooper Robert Rogers, N.C. State Highway Patrol.

“Just being visible,” said Trooper Christopher Knox, N.C. State Highway Patrol. “Just being a presence out there.”

NCSHP is partnering with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office to enforce and educate drivers hoping to change their behavior.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz rode along with Rogers, kicking off the 90-day campaign, on Thursday.

Rogers pulled a driver over, got out and spoke with him.

He returned to the patrol car and told Sáenz, “Gentleman said he was looking at his GPS, not paying attention to the road, so we’re going to properly educate this gentleman to make sure he knows that he needs to focus on the road while driving.”

Rogers urged everyone to, “Slow down, acknowledge cars around you” while driving.

“Know that these are moms, dads, brothers, sisters, people in the community, that are just going to work, as well,” Rogers said.

It’s a tactic state troopers hope will curb deadly and minor car crashes to keep everyone safe on the roads.

Recently, Tim Muller took his family to a concert at PNC Music Pavilion.

They left after the concert, driving on I-485 when Muller said a driver, who was racing another hit them, causing their car to go airborne and roll off the road.

“We were bruised and banged up, but we were able to walk away,” Muller said.

They are thankful that law enforcement is doing what they can.

“It makes me happy to hear that something is going to be done to bring more attention to this problem,” Muller said.

Muller told Sáenz their car crash on Aug. 2 was hit-and-run.

The Highway Patrol launched a temporary interstate team in 2020 after a deadly crash killed five people on I-485. A trooper surveying the crash site was also hit. He spent 84 days in a hospital.

