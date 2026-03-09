Fatal medical emergency disrupts traffic in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A fatal medical emergency shut down multiple southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

Officials closed three out of four lanes of the roadway between Arrowood Road and Interstate 485 around 8:30 a.m.

MEDIC confirmed one person has died in the incident.

Traffic is now being forced onto I-485. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

