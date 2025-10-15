Fatal motorcycle crash investigated on SC Highway 9

CHARLOTTE — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred Tuesday evening on S.C. Highway 9 near Gopher Hill Road.

The incident involved a 2004 BMW motorcycle, which was the only vehicle in the crash. The motorcycle was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road, resulting in the death of the driver.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Highway Patrol. As of now, no names have been released, and the exact cause of the crash remains unknown.

