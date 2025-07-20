Fatal pursuit in Cleveland County, driver faces multiple charges

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, a high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash at the South Carolina line on Dravo Road.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after a stolen Chevy Tahoe was spotted traveling northbound on Highway 18. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near Davis Road, but the driver fled, leading to a chase that spanned approximately five miles.

The pursuit concluded when the vehicle crashed into a ditch on Dravo Road, deploying the airbags. The driver fled on foot but was later captured by the York County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound team.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found Marvin Alex Woody, who was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. A female passenger was also found unconscious and, despite life-saving efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending family notification.

The driver, Garry Tyrone Martin, is facing charges in North Carolina, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony elude, and reckless driving. Additional charges are expected in South Carolina related to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 9 for updates.

